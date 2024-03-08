President Joe Biden has used his State of the Union address to take a swipe at rival Donald Trump's desire for "revenge and retribution" while touting the US economy's "greatest comeback story" under his own leadership.

Biden's address on Thursday evening — amid demonstrations seeking immediate ceasefire in Gaza — from the Capitol Hill cautioned against "vengeance and retaliation," implicitly referencing Trump.

Biden vowed he will not "bow down" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and urged the divided Congress to approve stalled military aid to Ukraine.

"Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond," Biden said. "If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not."

"My predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, 'Do whatever the hell you want…I will not bow down... In a literal sense, history is watching."

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy," Biden said in the primetime speech at 9:00 pm EST [0200 GMT].

"Now some other people my age, see a different story," he said in a clear dig at Trump, although without mentioning his name. "An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."

Gaza pier announced

In a sign of the multiple challenges facing Biden, protesters against his support for Israel's brutal war on Gaza blocked a possible route for his motorcade to the Capitol shortly before the address.

Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire blocked Pennsylvania Avenue, the broad boulevard leading from the White House to the Capitol, an AFP reporter said.

They chanted slogans including "State of the Union is genocide! ".