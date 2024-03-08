Around 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from malnutrition and dehydration due to Israel’s war against the enclave, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Thursday’s statement came on the eve of the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8 each year.

The ministry said that these women also lack proper health care.

It added that women make up 49 percent of the population of Gaza, most of them in childbearing age, with about 5,000 women giving birth monthly in harsh, unsafe and unhealthy conditions as a result of shelling and displacement.

On Feb. 19, the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) warned that the sharp rise in malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in Gaza poses a "serious threat" to their health, especially with the ongoing devastating war.

Due to the war and Israeli restrictions, Palestinians, especially in the Gaza and northern governorates, are on the brink of famine amid severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, in addition to a health crisis due to the spread of epidemics and the weakness of medical services.

9,000 Palestinian women killed

The Ministry also said the Israeli army has killed nearly 9,000 Palestinian women in the course of its devastating onslaught on the enclave.