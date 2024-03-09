Saturday, March 9, 2024

1523 GMT — The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that it destroyed a Ukrainian space intelligence complex and S-300 air defence system.

"On the night of March 8, the Ovidiopol-2 space and radio intelligence complex was destroyed near (the city of) Odesa, in 2020, NATO specialists got access to the facility," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the S-3 00 air defence system was struck in the Donetsk region with the use of multiple military means, the ministry noted.

"Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile and artillery units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the settlement of Pokrovsk," it said.

More updates 👇

1633 GMT — Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations: Pope

Pope Francis has said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia that followed Moscow's attack two years ago and that has killed tens of thousands.

In the interview Francis was asked for his position on a debate between those who say Ukraine should give up as it has not been able to repel Russian forces, and those who say doing so would legitimise actions by the strongest party.

"But I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates," Francis said, adding that talks should take place with the help of international powers.

"The word negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate," Francis said.

1401 GMT — Russian attacks kill one, injure several in Ukraine's Kherson: Kiev

Russian shelling and strikes on Ukraine's Kherson region killed one person and wounded several, with at least two civilians also killed in attacks on the centre and east of the country, Kiev said.

Kiev's interior ministry said Russian shelling killed a 58-year-old woman in the southern village of Olhivka on the Dnipro river.

Officials also said a Russian air bomb fell near a residential building in the city of Kherson, wounding a child.

"A seven-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision," authorities said, adding that "the child's life is not in danger."

Authorities said two more people were pulled out alive from the damaged building and that "the rest of the residents were quickly evacuated."

1331 GMT — 2 killed including a 16-year-old in Russian artillery strikes in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities said two people including a teenage boy were killed in Russian artillery attacks in a morning artillery attack that hit the town of Chervonohryhorivka.

The attacks came as Russia is gaining momentum on battlefield and Ukraine is running low on ammunition.

"Two brothers came under fire in the middle of the street: 16 and 22 years old. The younger one died from his wounds," the interior ministry said. "The older one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Doctors are fighting for his life," it added.

1255 GMT — Deploying NATO troops to Ukraine 'not unthinkable' — Poland

Poland's foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, says the presence of NATO forces "is not unthinkable" and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was among those European leaders who initially ruled out sending troops to Ukraine after Macron's remarks, saying: "Poland does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine."

But less than two weeks later Sikorski struck a different tone.

"The presence of #NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable," he said, according to the Foreign Ministry's tweet. He said he appreciated Macron's initiative "because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin."

1228 GMT — UK's Cameron opposes sending troops to Ukraine, even for training

British foreign minister David Cameron said he opposes sending Western troops to Ukraine, even for training missions, in an interview with German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.