Sunday, March 10, 2024

1851 GMT — Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian resistance group was still open to talks with Israel after mediators have so far failed to secure a Ramadan truce in the Gaza war.

"I say clearly that the one who bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement is the occupation (Israel)... However, I say that we are open to continuing negotiations," Haniyeh said in a televised speech as Muslim nations announced the start of the fasting month.

1845 GMT — Military aircraft from 5 countries drop aid over Gaza

Military planes parachuted aid over Gaza, an AFP photographer said, the latest airdrop over the besieged territory's north where famine looms more than five months into the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

The Jordanian army said in a statement that US, French, Belgian and Egyptian planes also participated in the relief operation that included "six joint airdrops in the northern parts of Gaza".

Jordan has conducted 37 unilateral airdrop operations and another 40 "in collaboration with partner nations" during the war, the army said.

1751 GMT — Germany calls for ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in order to enable the delivery of life-saving supplies for Palestinian civilians.

“I am sure that the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians want one and the same thing – peace. One step towards this would be a ceasefire that lasts longer, ideally during Ramadan,” he said.

“Such a ceasefire should ensure that the Israeli hostages are finally released and that more humanitarian aid finally reaches Gaza. The US president and I and many others – we are committed to this with all our might,” he added.

“The thoughts and feelings of Muslims are certainly with the women, men, and children in the Middle East these days. Many have friends and family members there who they are worried about. I want them to know that they are not alone,” he said.

“It's clear that Israel must abide by the rules of international law and protect civilians. Germany is helping with sending food, medicine and other aid to Gaza,” he added.

1728 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza, military says

The Israeli army said that another soldier had been killed in fighting in Gaza.

A military statement said a soldier from the auxiliary company of the 450th battalion was killed in the southern Gaza.

According to military figures, at least 590 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

1612 GMT — Thousands rally across Pakistan to demand humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Gaza marches were held in the capital Islamabad, the commercial capital Karachi, and other cities on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a mainstream political party.

Chanting slogans "Aqsa we are here", "Gaza we are here," and "Stop genocide in Gaza," the demonstrators demanded an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a human corridor for the besieged enclave.

Denouncing Washington's support for Israel, the JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq drew a comparison between the US bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who led the rally, said he observed that the US, UK, and other allies are not only firmly standing with Israel while providing weapons and aid.

"I want to ask where are Palestine's allies? They cannot even provide food to their brothers," he added.

1523 GMT — Egypt in touch with Hamas, Israel to restart Gaza truce talks

Egypt was in contact with senior Hamas and Israeli figures as well as other mediators in an effort to restart negotiations for a truce in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, two Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt's contacts with Hamas and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad were carried out under a mandate from the Egyptian presidency in an effort to bring the two sides' divergent positions together, the sources said, without providing further details.

1521 GMT — Israeli academics urge their government to prevent famine in Gaza

More than 700 Israeli academics have called on their government to take urgent measures to prevent famine in Gaza.

According to Haaretz newspaper, 730 Israeli academics signed a petition demanding “urgent measures” to prevent starvation in Gaza.

The signatories said they “cannot stand opposite to the humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes in the last few weeks in the Gaza Strip.”

They warned that mass deaths in Gaza would turn into an “indelible stain” on Israel.

1437 GMT — Denmark calls on Israel to reverse its approval of illegal settlements in West Bank

Denmark called on Israel to reverse its approval of new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Denmark shared the European Union's call on Israel to reverse its latest approval of over 3000 new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a Danish Foreign Ministry post on X.

Copenhagen reiterated that the new settlements are illegal under international law, and called the expansion "a significant obstacle for peace."

1401 GMT — Hunger everywhere in Gaza, UN refugee agency says

Hunger has spread all across Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Hunger is everywhere in Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency said humanitarian conditions are tragic in the Palestinian enclave as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is set to start on Monday.

“The situation in the north is tragic, where aid via land is denied despite repeated calls,” it said. “Ramadan is approaching. The death toll continues to rise.

“Humanitarian access across the Gaza Strip and an immediate ceasefire are imperative to save lives,” UNRWA said.

1317 GMT — 1 injured, 3 detained as Israel's raids into West Bank intensify

One Palestinian was injured and three others were detained in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to medics and local media.

Israeli forces raided the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah, triggering clashes with residents during which soldiers used live fire and tear gas canisters, eyewitnesses said.

One Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire during the raid, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

Two Palestinians were also arrested in Ramallah and a third in Birzeit by Israeli forces, the official news agency Wafa reported.