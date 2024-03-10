Suspected bandits have kidnapped more than one dozen students and a woman in northwestern Nigeria, according to a school official.

A gang of gunmen stormed Gidan Bakuso, a remote town in the Gada Local Government area in Sokoto State early Saturday, said residents Liman Abubakar.

Abubakar, who is the head of the Islamic school, said the attackers shot sporadically, killing a resident and abducted the students who were fleeing amid the pandemonium.

He said 15 students are missing following a head count after the incident