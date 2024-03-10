Turkish security forces “neutralised” 11 terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 10 PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq and one PKK/YPG terrorist identified in the Operation Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria,” the ministry said on X on Sunday.

"For terrorists, no where is safe," says the ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.