Libyan leaders have agreed on the necessity to form a unified government that would supervise the country’s long-delayed elections.

The heads of East Libya-based parliament, Tripoli-based High Council of State and the country’s Presidency Council met in Cairo on Sunday for talks aimed at bridging gaps to hold the Libyan elections, the Arab League said in a statement.

According to the statement, the three leaders agreed to form a technical committee to consider amendments to expand consensus and resolve outstanding issues.

“They also agreed on the necessity of forming a unified government whose mission is to supervise the electoral process, provide the necessary services to citizens, and unify sovereign positions,” it added.

They also agreed to invite the UN mission in Libya and the international community “to support this consensus to make it successful,” the statement said.