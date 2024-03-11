WORLD
3 MIN READ
US signs new deal with three Pacific nations to counter China's influence
The 20-year deal provides Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia with a total of $7.1 billion in funding, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says.
US signs new deal with three Pacific nations to counter China's influence
The office of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said it was "wonderful news". The legislation includes $889 million for Palau, officials said in a statement./ Photo: AP Archive
March 11, 2024

Pacific leaders have hailed the signing of a new economic and security deal with the United States, after a five-month delay that had raised questions about Washington's influence in the region.

US President Joe Biden signed the Compact of Free Association agreements with the leaders of Pacific nations Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia in Washington over the weekend.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States was looking "forward to working" with its Pacific partners "over the next two decades".

The 20-year deal provides the three Pacific nations with a total of $7.1 billion in funding, Blinken added. It was approved by the US Senate as part of a spending package worth $460 billion.

The compact agreement gives the Pacific nations security and budget guarantees. In return, Washington gains influence and the right to locate military facilities across a swathe of the central Pacific.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine said the agreement "represents a very big step in our mutual and enduring efforts to strengthen and improve the Compact."

The deal includes $700 million for the Marshalls over the next four years as part of a trust fund agreement, she added.

Special funds to counter the climate crisis and additional money for health care are included.

RelatedUS recognises two Pacific nations to counter China as Biden hosts summit
Recommended

Pacific leaders welcome signing

Micronesia President Wesley Simina described the signing as "an important milestone" which "opens a new chapter in our enduring partnership with the United States".

Simina said Micronesia will receive funding for education, health care, environmental projects and improved infrastructure.

The office of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said it was "wonderful news". The legislation includes $889 million for Palau, officials said in a statement.

The signing ends months of delays in Washington.

Palau and Micronesia agreed to renew the compact in the middle of last year. The Marshall Islands followed suit in October, but US lawmakers took five months to agree on a package.

With Washington and Beijing tussling for influence in the Pacific, Heine had said the delay was damaging to US relations with the Marshalls.

Members of Congress from both parties in February warned US House speaker Mike Johnson that a failure to ratify the compacts would be "the most self-destructive gift the United States could give to the PRC (China) in the Pacific".

RelatedUS vows more engagement with Pacific islands amid Chinese influence
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington