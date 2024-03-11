Countries across Europe should prepare for "catastrophic" risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as the climate crisis hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency has said.

Policymakers need to draw up new plans to address the challenges, the Copenhagen-based body said on Monday in its first Europe-wide analysis of climate-related risks.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, heating up at twice the global rate, the EEA said. Even if countries manage to slow warming, global temperatures are already more than 1 degree Celsius (1°C) higher than in pre-industrial times.

The EEA said the damage will depend, in part, on whether policymakers act now to prepare societies — for example, by improving insurance coverage, redesigning infrastructure and introducing laws to protect outdoor workers from deadly heat.

Without more urgent action, the EEA said most of the 36 climate risks facing Europe could hit "critical or catastrophic levels" this century. They include risks to health, crop production and infrastructure.