Gail Puruntatameri has to provide proof of her Aboriginal identity to access government services - along with work and healthcare - and is always worried she might lose it.

"It's very hard for me, for the children, when we lose our IDs," she said. "It's very hard to access jobs and everything."

Indigenous Australians, who have long struggled to obtain official documents such as birth certificates and driver's licences, now risk a fresh barrier with the country's new digital identification system, human rights experts say.

The Digital ID Act, due to be enforced later this year, aims to "legislate and expand" the government's digital ID system to provide "secure, convenient, voluntary and inclusive ways" to verify identity in all manner of online transactions.

But advocates say it fails to accommodate First Nations Australians: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who make up about 3.8 percent of the population and have their own traditions and languages.

Digital rights groups say the system can also be used for surveillance, with recent cyberhacks heightening security fears.

More than 80 nations operate a government-recognised digital ID system, using remote authentication to let people access online services and transactions, according to the World Bank.

"A well functioning, robustly safeguarded and carefully implemented government-led digital identity system has the potential to minimise risks," said Samantha Floreani, head of policy at Digital Rights Watch, a non-profit in Australia.

"But it also has the potential to undermine human rights, enable surveillance, create dangerous digital security vulnerabilities, and undermine fairness, agency and dignity for people," she added.

On the plus side, digital ID systems can increase efficiency, transparency and security, and open up opportunities in e-commerce and the working world, authorities say.

But Indigenous people remain largely excluded from a system that ignores their naming traditions and whose facial verification technology is less accurate with darker skin tones and facial tattoos, according to experts.

"Digital ID systems lack Indigenous values and cultural sensitivity," said Jason Urranndulla Davis, founder of Hold Access, a tech firm in Australia that is building a digital wallet for under-documented people.

Australia's Digital ID bill prohibits the collection of information on an individual's racial or ethnic origin on privacy grounds, and that can harm First Nations people by excluding their roots and cultural heritage, Davis said.

"Without inclusion of elements of racial attributes in the Digital ID Bill, the fundamental rights and freedoms of First Nations Australians will be gradually eroded," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

No ID, No online life

Online access to education, healthcare, banking, work and government services all gathered pace in the pandemic, even as experts warned the vulnerable could be left behind and as data breaches and cybercrime surged globally.

Worldwide, at least 1.25 billion people do not have a digitally verifiable identity, and 3.3 billion lack access to a government-recognised digital ID that enables safe online transactions, the World Bank estimates.

In Australia, nearly half of remote First Nations communities were "highly excluded" from digital services and tools, researchers found last year, despite a national goal of achieving "equal levels of digital inclusion" by 2026.

Affordability, less formal education, limited training and non-native English are often hurdles, the researchers said.