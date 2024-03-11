The Muslim holy month of Ramadan could be a “good opportunity” for a ceasefire to take place in Gaza, the UN secretary-general has said.

"The way the war has been waged in Gaza shows that civilians are paying the highest price," Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Nove on Sunday.

"Israel said this was not a war on Palestinians but on Hamas, but the truth is, it became a collective punishment of Palestinians," Guterres added.

Antonio Guterres reiterated the need for a ceasefire and said that Ramadan could be a "good opportunity" for that.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli officials.

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed by Israel in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.