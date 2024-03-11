Dozens of Palestinians in Gazan offered prayers on the first day of Ramadan, in the middle of the ruins of a mosque hit by an Israeli air strike just days ago.

Standing in rows before a prayer leader with their hands folded, the Palestinian men were entering a fasting month unlike any they had experienced before.

Many of those not attending prayers were out in the streets looking for whatever food they could find for their families living in makeshift camps across the war-ravaged territory.

"I wish the planes would bomb me and I die," said Zaki Hussein Abu Mansur, once the proud owner of a house he had built for his family in Khan Yunis — where Israeli forces are engaged in a sweeping ground operation against the Hamas resistance group.

"It is better to die than live this life," the 63-year-old told AFP.

"Sometimes we see that the things that we need are in the market but we can't buy them."

Deprivation is normal in Gaza this Ramadan. Markets in Rafah are short on food items and few stores have qatayef, a dessert traditionally sold during Ramadan.

The bright lights and decorations that usually adorn streets during the fasting month are glaringly absent, though some stalls display Ramadan lanterns.

"We can't even afford vegetables, let alone fruit," said Maisa al-Balbissi, a 39-year-old displaced from northern Gaza and now sheltering in Rafah.

"Everything is too expensive. My children and I are unable to buy anything. Prices of even the simplest items have skyrocketed," the mother-of-two told AFP by her tent.

'Don't feel joy'

Palestinians are observing Ramadan this year amid the brutal offensive and the invasion launched by Israel. For those forced to stay in overcrowded camps for the displaced, the bleak reality of food shortages and unhygienic living conditions has dampened the holy month's festive mood.

Around 1.5 million people have sought refuge in Rafah, according to the United Nations, largely without access to food, water and medicines.

"I suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems," said Abu Mansur, describing his daily battle to find medicines.

"I cannot eat canned food items."