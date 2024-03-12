The head of the African Development Bank has called for an end to loans given in exchange for the continent's rich supplies of oil or critical minerals used in smartphones and electric car batteries.

“They are just bad, first and foremost, because you can’t price the assets properly,” Akinwumi Adesina said in Lagos, Nigeria, last week.

“If you have minerals or oil under the ground, how do you come up with a price for a long-term contract? It’s a challenge.”

Linking future revenue from natural resource exports to loan paydowns is often touted as a way for recipients to get financing for infrastructure projects and for lenders to reduce the risk of not getting their money back.

But the deals have also helped countries like China gain control over mineral mining in places like Congo and have left some African countries in financial crisis.

The shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles has caused a spike in the demand for critical minerals, driving these kind of loans.

That includes a China-Congo deal that strengthens Beijing’s position in the global supply chain for EVs and other products as it taps into the world's largest reserves of cobalt in the impoverished central African country.

This power imbalance, coupled with a lack of transparency and the potential for corruption, creates fertile ground for exploitation, Adesina said.

He highlighted the uneven nature of the negotiations, with lenders typically holding the upper hand and dictating terms to cash-strapped African nations.