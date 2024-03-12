WORLD
Israel, Hamas 'not near a deal' on Gaza ceasefire: Qatar
Doha says the negotiators could not "offer any timeline" on a deal and that the Israeli war on Gaza remains "very complicated on the ground".
Previously, Qatar mediated a one-week break in fighting in late November. / Photo: AA
March 12, 2024

Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and releasing hostages, mediator Qatar has said, warning the situation remained "very complicated".

Despite weeks of talks involving Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a widely expected truce and hostage exchange.

"We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a news conference on Tuesday.

All parties were "continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramadan", Ansari said.

But he added that he could not "offer any timeline" on a deal and explained the conflict remained "very complicated on the ground".

Tens of thousands dead

Israel has waged a brutal military invasion on Gaza since October 7, 2023 when Hamas fighters launched a blitz on Israeli troops and settlements near Gaza fence.

Hamas says its raid was in reaction to Israel's "ethnic cleansing and genocide" it perpetrates against the Palestinian people, the severe human rights violations committed by Israeli occupation forces, Israel's seizure of Palestinian lands, and the continuous Judaisation of occupied Jerusalem and the Al Asqa Mosque complex.

Since then Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 72,600 others.

Hamas fighters also took around 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes 99 hostages remain alive in Gaza, along with the bodies of 31.

Previously, Qatar mediated a one-week break in fighting in late November that led to the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages, as well as aid entering the besieged Palestinian territory.

