Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and releasing hostages, mediator Qatar has said, warning the situation remained "very complicated".

Despite weeks of talks involving Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a widely expected truce and hostage exchange.

"We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a news conference on Tuesday.

All parties were "continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramadan", Ansari said.

But he added that he could not "offer any timeline" on a deal and explained the conflict remained "very complicated on the ground".

Tens of thousands dead