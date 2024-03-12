Kenya has decided to pause its deployment of 1,000 police officers to lead an international security mission in Haiti following Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement that he would tender his resignation, a senior Kenyan official said.

"It is true the planned deployment of police officers has been put on hold," Kenya's Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Koriri Sing'Oei said Tuesday.

"There has been a fundamental change in circumstances in Haiti as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order," Sing'Oei added.

Sing'Oei said, however, that Kenya remained committed to "providing leadership to the MSS," referring to the Multinational Security Support mission that was approved by the UN Security Council in October last year.

In response to the Kenyan announcement, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters: "I would be concerned, of course, about any delay, but we don't think that there will need to be a delay."

Kenya had agreed last October to lead a UN-authorised international police force to Haiti, but the country's top court in January ruled this was unconstitutional, in part because of a lack of reciprocal agreements on such deployments between the two countries.

Kenya's President William Ruto said that he and Henry had witnessed the signing of the reciprocal agreements between Kenya and Haiti on March 1, clearing the path for the deployment.

Under the plan, the UN-backed multi-national police led by Kenyan officers was to help quell gang violence that has long plagued Haiti.

Violent crisis