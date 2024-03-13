Wednesday, March 13, 2024

1732 GMT –– EU member states agreed to add $5.5 billion to a central fund to pay for weapons sent to Ukraine.

The move provides a welcome boost for Kiev as support from its other major backer, the United States, wavers and its outgunned forces struggle to hold back Russia.

Belgium, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said ambassadors from the bloc's 27 nations had agreed "in principle" on the plan to support arms supplies to Kiev in 2024 with five billion euros.

1620 GMT –– Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US: Putin

President Vladimir Putin has lauded Moscow's nuclear arsenal and warned that he was ready to deploy the weapons if Russia's sovereignty was threatened.

Putin's latest comments come just days ahead of elections in Russia that are all but guaranteed to hand him another six years in power and as his military posts gains in Ukraine.

"Our triad, the nuclear triad, it is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here," Putin said in a wide-ranging interview with state media.

"We are ready to use weapons, including any weapons –– including the weapons you mentioned –– if it is a question of the existence of the Russian state or damage to our sovereignty and independence," Putin added in the interview.

1539 GMT –– Ukraine troops will start to get artillery shells under Czech scheme by June

Outgunned Ukrainian troops fighting Russian forces will start to receive artillery rounds under a Czech-led initiative to boost supplies by June at the latest, a senior Czech official said.

"First deliveries from the so-called 'Czech ammunition initiative' can be expected in Ukraine in June at the latest," National Security Adviser Tomas Pojar told Reuters news agency.

The Czech confirmation on the timeline follows a comment on expected ammunition delivery in the "foreseeable future" from Kiev's top diplomat earlier. Prague located 800,000 artillery rounds in third countries earlier this year to supply to Ukraine and says it raised enough funding from allies to purchase a first batch of 300,000 on March 8.

"The Czech initiative is great but it's far from sufficient," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference in Kiev. "If, besides the Czech initiative, two more initiatives are implemented this year ... the Russian troops in Ukraine will face more significant problems on the front line."

1510 GMT –– Russia warns Ukraine war could spin out of control

Russia has warned that the war in Ukraine could spin out of control and expand geographically due to the ill-considered actions of one or two member states from the NATO military alliance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters that the situation around Ukraine was becoming dangerous and that the risks were growing.

"As a result of the ill-considered provocative actions of even one or two EU or NATO member states, the Ukrainian crisis could absolutely go beyond its geographical borders, acquire a completely different scale and develop uncontrollably," Zakharova told a news briefing.

Zakharova said Moscow believed the West was now walking "on the edge of the abyss" and pushing the world to the edge too with its actions over Ukraine.

"Accordingly, the question today is how to avoid the risks of further escalation. They are obvious and frightening to all sensible people," Zakharova said, advising the West to give up on the idea of strategically defeating Russia and stop supporting Ukraine with money and weapons.

"The West will have to learn to reckon not only with its own geopolitical ambitions, but also with the legitimate interests of other countries," Zakharova said.

1449 GMT –– Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

Ukraine's army chief has said the situation on the battlefield was "difficult" and that Russian forces could be poised to strike deep into Ukrainian lines in the eastern Donetsk region.

Kiev's forces are on the defensive across the 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front lines in the east and south after Moscow made its first territorial gains in almost a year.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said he had visited two brigades "where the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deep into our battle formations".

"In general, the operational situation on the eastern front remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions," in a number of areas of the Donetsk region, Syrsky said in a post on Telegram. "At the same time, probably due to the high level of losses, the activity of the enemy in other areas of the front decreased significantly," he added, without elaborating.

1435 GMT –– Germany's Scholz defends his refusal to send Ukraine Taurus missiles

Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his refusal to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, telling German lawmakers that prudence is not a weakness while insisting that he trusts Kiev.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, but Scholz has stalled for months on Ukraine’s desire for Taurus missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometres (310 miles) and could in theory be used against targets far into Russian territory.

"From my point of view, this is a very long-range weapon,” he told parliament's lower house, the Bundestag. “Given the significance of not losing control over targets, this weapon could not be used without the deployment of German soldiers. I reject that."

0934 GMT — Spending boost will surpass NATO target: Denmark

Denmark has said it would raise its defence spending by $5.9B over five years to boost its military capacity, a hike that will take it past NATO's spending target.

"The government plans to increase defence spending by a total of 40.5 billion kroner between 2024 and 2028," the defence ministry wrote in a statement, putting the country's defense spending at 2.4 percent of GDP in 2024, over NATO's two percent target, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

0903 GMT — France, Germany and Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin

The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will hold emergency talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Friday, the Polish prime minister has announced following discussions on the war-torn country in Washington.

Poland, one of Ukraine's allies, has repeatedly urged its Western partners to up their spending on military aid as Kiev fends off a Russian invasion.

Poland's president and prime minister met with US President Joe Biden in Washington, shortly after the US leader announced an emergency stopgap package to Ukraine.

0657 GMT — Ukrainian drone attacks state security HQ in Russia’s Belgorod : TASS