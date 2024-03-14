Hundreds of anti-war protesters demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza and calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel have blocked the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport.

Footage from the scene on Wednesday showed protesters carrying banners with messages such as "Permanent Ceasefire Now," "Stop the World for Gaza" and "Stop Arming Israel."

Airport officials said the international terminal remained open, but passengers were rerouted around the activity.

Activists blocked the roadway outside the airport, marched in circles, and chanted slogans.

Passengers planning to reach the terminal were told to get dropped off at the rental car centre and take an air train to the terminal. There were no known flight delays.

"We don't want to be here. We have tried everything," said protest organiser Jennifer Trang in a prepared statement.

"We have met with elected officials, written letters, and passed city-wide resolutions. We have taken to the streets. We have sounded the alarm in the media. The world has denounced the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza and our politicians continue to fuel and fund this genocide," Trang said.

"We need a permanent ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza now ... As people of conscience, it is a necessity for us to take action to stop this escalating genocide."