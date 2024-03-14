In other words, the kinds of racism faced by Palestinian, Arab or Muslim students with a significant input from Zionism are still not taken as seriously by institutions like Bristol. I had said this at the time and this was said to be problematic because it undermined cohesion on campus. To put it in another way, anti-racist argument was transferred in the language or anti-racism into a threat to good campus relations.

This view was reinforced for me by the apparent difference in treatment for a Professor from the Law department. Professor Greer was accused by the Islamic Society of Islamophobia around the same time as the allegations against me. He then denounced the Islamic society in much more explicit terms than I had discussed the Zionist student group. Bristol did not give him any warning and certainly did not fire him, and indication, so my lawyers argued in court, that we had been treated differently.

The truth is that British universities just like the wider society in which they are embedded have not come to terms with the deep Islamophobia that affects our public institutions and has real consequences in terms of hate crime, harassment by the police and the security apparatus and economic disadvantage. Muslims are, according to demographic data, the most economically disadvantaged religious or ethnic groups in the UK in terms of median net wealth or in terms of hourly wages. But instead of taking measures to ameliorate these issues there is a tendency to pretend that the major threats faced in terms of racism and victimhood in the society are faced by Jews. This leads to an over sensitivity to the “new antisemitism” and a reluctance to challenge the racism of Zionism. In reality, to quote Norman Finkelstein: ‘British Jews are in the aggregate disproportionately wealthy, educated, and professionally successful.’

The lack of a willingness to question Zionism and the acceptance of the case for the “new antisemitism” means that the instinctive institutional response in many places is to doubt that anti-Zionism is anti-racist.

This is why my tribunal victory is so important. It sets out for the first time by any court in the UK the determination that anti-Zionist views are not racist and that they are “worthy of respect”. This is a tremendous victory not just for the protections it will afford to people in employment. It will also be available in argumentation against the so-called “new antisemitism”, a concept publicly stated by the Zionist regime as early as 1972 in a speech in the US by Foreign Minister Abba Eban. The regime has worked on this concept for more than fifty years and has tried to institutionalise it as a “working definition” of antisemitism – first in the European Union Monitoring Center which adopted the Working Definition of Antisemitism in January 2005, recognised as a draft in progress, after a fierce lobbying campaign by the Zionists.

The draft was heavily criticised by legal experts for moving towards a criminalisation of pro-Palestine speech or activism. In 2007 the EUMC was succeeded by a new organisation, the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA). The FRA clarified in 2013 that the definition credited to its predecessor had never been its own and that the EUMC did not have the standing to approve such definitions. So the Zionists determined in 2015 that they would need to find a new institutional home for the definition and by 2016 they had succeeded in lodging it with a Zionist-led grouping called the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. From here it has been deployed against all comers.

Now the decision in my tribunal case puts all of that lobbying effort in question and begins to stake out new territory which will allow push back against the IHRA working definition.

Perhaps most significantly the tribunal judgement is already giving new confidence to pro-Palestine campaigners which are becoming less concerned about attacks under the label “antisemitism” and more ready to use the term Zionism properly and regularly. The IHRA has been influential in dissuading many pro-Palestine campaigners from using the term “Zionism”, “Zionist entity” or “Zionist movement”.

Siren voices on the left have declared that we should use the term sparingly or not at all. We should instead just criticise the government of Israel and its policies, or describe the human rights abuses or use the term Apartheid. They also say we should avoid calling the fundamental legitimacy of the Zionist colony into question. Sometimes this is because they oppose the end of the Zionist colony and sometimes for tactical reasons. In either case, all of this should, and now can, stop. We should be clear that Zionism is fundamentally racist, colonial and genocidal and we should use phrases such as Zionist entity, and Zionist movement deliberately to undermine the legitimacy of the colony and also to make it clear that it is the whole Zionist movement that needs to be dismantled, not just that part of it which currently occupies Palestine.