Israel has killed at least 29 Palestinians while awaiting aid in two separate attacks in besieged Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the coastal enclave said.

In the first incident on Thursday, eight Palestinians were killed in an air strike on an aid distribution centre in Al Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Later, at least 21 people were killed and more than 155 wounded by Israeli gunfire at a crowd awaiting aid trucks at a northern Gaza roundabout, authorities said.

In Deir al Balah, also in central Gaza, an Israeli missile hit a house on Thursday, killing nine people, Palestinian medics said.

In what has become an Israeli ritual now, Israel's military denied attacking aid centres in a statement.

Residents said Israeli aerial and ground bombardments persisted overnight across the enclave, including in Rafah in the south, where over a million displaced people are sheltering.