A siege by Al Shabab terrorists of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu ended on Friday after more than 13 hours, a police officer has told AFP.

"All the terrorist gunmen were killed, and the situation has returned to normal now, the security forces are carrying out a thorough clearance and investigations," said the officer, Abdirahim Yusuf on Friday.

The assault, for which Al Shabab claimed responsibility, began at around 9:45 pm [1845 GMT] on Thursday when gunmen stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the hotel, but witnesses described the attackers shooting indiscriminately.

Related Somali army operation kills dozens of Al Shabab militants

Deadly insurgency