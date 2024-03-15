Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is widely anticipated to secure a fifth term despite not yet officially announcing his candidacy.

While exhibitions and cultural performances celebrating his era are underway, the election's outcome is considered predetermined, given Russia's history of managed elections and weak political opposition.

However, for Putin to genuinely bolster his political mandate, he must effectively renew public support, despite the expected reelection, analysts say.

“They are important; to provide Putin with a veneer of public legitimacy as President, to allow the regime elite to demonstrate their loyalty to him, to marginalise any opposition, and to mobilise the population to support his mad and destructive war in Ukraine,” John Foreman CBE who served as UK Defence Attaché Moscow from 2019 to 2022, told TRT World.

Winning the election is considered straightforward, analysts say, but the focus is on rallying the public to participate in what effectively becomes a one-sided election, showcasing support for Putin and his agenda.

Over the past year, the Kremlin has been actively preparing for the election, crafting themes and promoting Putin's image to stir popular enthusiasm.

Drawing from past practices, regional leaders across Russia have likely been assigned targets for both voter turnout and Putin's share of the vote, typically ranging from 70 to 80 percent, with the understanding that failure to meet these goals could jeopardise their political futures.

If historical trends persist, the election will underscore Putin's strong support among elites and their capacity to mobilise the populace in support of state objectives.

“A resounding show of national unity behind Putin’s war effort would further bolster his legitimacy while standing in sharp contrast to Ukraine’s anxiety about the battlefield situation and the West’s mounting fatigue over supporting the war,” Thomas E. Graham, a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said.

“The Kremlin will also seek to highlight a strong showing in the five occupied Ukrainian provinces as further evidence of the population’s deep satisfaction with being reunited with Russia.”

The sole prominent opposition figure, liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin, has been disqualified from participating in the election by Russian courts, including the Supreme Court, following an appeal.

Among the remaining candidates are 75-year-old Nikolai Kharitonov, representing the local Communist Party, who typically secures second place behind Putin, albeit by a considerable margin. Despite criticising some of Putin's domestic policies, Kharitonov supports Russia's war in Ukraine.