Saturday, March 16, 2024

1639 GMT –– Russia has accused Ukraine of stepping up "terrorist activities" during the Russian presidential election in order to attract more aid and weapons from the West.

"It is obvious that the corrupt regime in Kiev has intensified its terrorist activities in connection with the ongoing presidential elections in Russia in order to demonstrate its activity to its Western handlers and to beg for even more financial assistance and lethal weapons," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that in one such incident, a Ukrainian drone had dropped a shell on a voting station in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

There was no mention of any casualties from the incident, which could not be independently verified.

1642 GMT –– Ukrainians in Istanbul mark 2nd anniversary of air strike on Mariupol theatre

Ukrainian citizens in Istanbul marked the second anniversary of the bombing of a theatre building used as a shelter in Ukraine's Mariupol city.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the air strike carried out on March 16, 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gathering in the Beyoglu district, Ukrainian citizens displayed banners with photos of children and soldiers killed in the war. They also exhibited a photo showing the theatre building in Mariupol before the bombing.

According to international organizations, at least 300 people were killed in the air strike on the theatre, where a large number of civilians were hiding.

1503 GMT –– Russia claims to have hit military targets in Ukraine

Russia claimed that it has successfully hit Ukrainian military targets in southern Odessa and northeastern Sumy regions.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that Russian forces used operational tactical air forces, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a missile, and artillery units to hit military targets in Ukraine.

It said air defence systems also shot down 108 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 Czech-made Vampir rockets, one HIMARS manufactured in the US, and one grad rocket launcher, for a total of 17 multiple launch rocket systems, during the day.

1058 GMT — Russia's Belgorod closes malls, schools after Ukrainian attacks

Authorities in the Russian border city of Belgorod have announced that they were closing schools and shopping centres due to an uptick in Ukrainian strikes coinciding with Russia's presidential election.

"Based on the current situation, we have decided that shopping centres in Belgorod and the Belgorod district will not work on Sunday and Monday," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media, noting that schools would also be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.

1047 GMT — Russia repelled more attempts to penetrate its territory from Ukraine: defence ministry

Russia repelled several attempts to penetrate its territory from Ukraine, the defence ministry has said, the latest in a series of raids it has reported in recent days.

In a statement, the ministry said the attempted incursions were made by Ukrainian "sabotage and militant groups".

Reuters could not independently verify the statement.

1008 GMT — Europe needs clear, united strategy against Russia : Italy minister

Europe should avoid "grand statements" and contradictions but rather have a clear and unified strategy against Russia with regards to its war in Ukraine, Italy's defence minister has said, adding that Rome would never send troops to the conflict zone.

"The West should avoid grand statements - such as sending NATO to Ukraine trying to make itself look better. Or avoid splitting into meetings of two or three when there are 27 of us in Europe," Guido Crosetto told the daily la Repubblica in an interview, referring to the Europe an Union's member states.

In order to counter Russia, "a monolith," Crosetto said Europe needed "a clear, non-contradictory strategy, and perhaps built together as a coalition'.