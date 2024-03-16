In the shadow of the war raging in Gaza, record numbers of Palestinian detainees are filling Israeli prisons, where they face "systemic abuse" and torture, rights advocates warn, calling for international action.

Members of several Israeli NGOs travelled to Geneva this week to raise concerns before the United Nations about a major "crisis" inside the country's prisons.

"We are extremely, extremely concerned," said Tal Steiner, the executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI).

"What we're looking at is a crisis," she told AFP news agency.

She said nine people had allegedly died behind bars since October 7, according to Israeli sources.

And "there are almost 10,000 Palestinians in Israeli custody right now... a 200-percent increase from any normal year."

While the UN and others have long raised concerns about conditions for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Steiner said the situation had worsened dramatically since war erupted in Gaza.

The Isreali war on Gaza began on October 7 after an unprecedented attack by Hamas resulting in about 1,160 deaths inside Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Hamas fighters also seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages. Israel believes about 130 of them remain in Gaza, including 32 believed to have died.

Israel's offensive inside Gaza has since killed more than 31,500 people, mainly women and children, according to the health ministry.

'Widespread and systemic'

"During the military onslaught on Gaza, there's been a crisis within Israeli detention facilities and prisons that has been really left ignored," said Miriam Azem of the Adalah legal centre. The centre is dedicated to protecting the rights of Israel's Palestinian citizens.

Her organisation had managed to document "19 clear cases" of torture within the Israeli prison system just since October 7, including sexual violence, she said.

"We're seeing really widespread and systemic use of many, many tools in order to inflict torture and ill-treatment on Palestinians."

This crisis, she said, "requires the immediate intervention of the international community."

Steiner agreed, warning that this was "an ongoing crisis."

"People are (suffering) in detention right now... An urgent intervention is very much needed."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prison Service said: "All prisoners are detained according to the law."

The service was "not aware of the claims," against it, a spokesperson said, but stressed that any complaints filed by detainees "will be fully examined and addressed by official authorities."