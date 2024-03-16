Thousands of people held protests across Israel against the current government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

Families of hostages in Gaza demonstrated near the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate agreement for the release of hostages, official Israeli Broadcasting Authority said on Saturday.

It reported that dozens of Israelis blocked a section of the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. Thousands of Israelis gathered at Kaplan Square in Tel Aviv, demanding early elections and a hostage swap deal, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The Karkur intersection near the city of Haifa in the north witnessed the participation of hundreds of Israelis in a demonstration demanding the release of hostages, according to the newspaper.

Yedioth Ahronoth also noted that hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence in the city of Caesarea in the north, holding banners, which read “Netanyahu, you are guilty.”

It is expected that the pace of protests across Israel will increase in the coming hours.

Ceasefire and mediation efforts

The families of those detained in Gaza protest almost daily to demand an agreement leading to the release of their relatives.