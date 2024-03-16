Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that democracy in the world is in danger due to fascism.

He said on Saturday that democracy is in danger as people are offended by "fascism, Nazism, rabid, ignorant, brute extreme right.”

“Who is against the system today? Who criticises everything? Is (President Javier) Milei in Argentina. He even wants the central bank to close. He wants to cut everything with a buzz-saw," Lula said at the announcement ceremony for the reconstruction of the Gaucho municipalities.

'Politics is full of hatred'