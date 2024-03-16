WORLD
Democracy is in danger due to fascism, Brazilian leader warns
People are offended by ‘fascism, Nazism, rabid, ignorant, brute extreme right,’ says Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
March 16, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that democracy in the world is in danger due to fascism.

He said on Saturday that democracy is in danger as people are offended by "fascism, Nazism, rabid, ignorant, brute extreme right.”

“Who is against the system today? Who criticises everything? Is (President Javier) Milei in Argentina. He even wants the central bank to close. He wants to cut everything with a buzz-saw," Lula said at the announcement ceremony for the reconstruction of the Gaucho municipalities.

'Politics is full of hatred'

Arguing that far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro still does not accept defeat in the presidential election, Lula said Bolsonaro is not aware of how he lost.

Lula said. "Politics is full of hatred” as most politicians have never experienced and the peaceful coexistence between adversaries has ended in many countries.

In the second round of presidential elections in late 2022, left-wing Lula secured 50.9 percent of the vote. Far-right Bolsonaro received 49.1 percent.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
