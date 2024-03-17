The wildfire in the south of Sichuan province in southwest China continued to spread, while nearly 3,400 people have so far been evacuated and relocated to safer areas.

The fire that started on Friday in the rural area of Yajiang County in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture is still not under control, according to the Chinese media.

So far, 3,396 people from nearby villages have been evacuated, and communication with employees of the region's hydroelectric power plant could not be established.

The Emergency Ministry reported that the fire spread to mountain slopes on Saturday afternoon due to strong winds.

The ministry declared a level four emergency, and 1,260 firefighters from national and local departments were dispatched to the area to fight the fires.

Fire not under control yet