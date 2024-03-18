Monday, March 18, 2024

1740 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a swift decision by the US Congress on billions of dollars of military aid for Ukraine was "critically important", during a meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham.

"It is critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision... which will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and our armed forces," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in a presidential office statement.

A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine has been blocked in the Republican-led House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Johnson insists the funds must be linked to more action against illegal immigration.

Ukrainian troops have reported ammunition shortages as a result of the delay and Russian forces have been advancing along parts of the front line in eastern Ukraine.

1711 GMT — Putin addresses Red Square crowd after election win blasted by West

Russian President Vladimir Putin won over 87 percent of the vote in a three-day ballot which included voting in parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces.

"Hand in hand, we will move forward and this will make us stronger... Long live Russia!" Putin told the crowd attending a pop concert to mark 10 years since Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Putin boasted of a new rail link in areas of Ukraine captured by Russian forces, saying those regions had "declared their desire to return to their native family." He appeared at the concert alongside the three candidates who ran against him after hosting them at a Kremlin meeting in which they all congratulated him.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin's victory showed Russians were consolidating "around his path", calling it "an exceptionally perfect result."

1650 GMT — Putin hails 'return' of annexed Ukrainian territories

Putin has said that Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia had "returned" to their homeland as he attended a Red Square concert following his election victory.

"As for Novorossiya, as for the Donbas, the people living there ... declared their desire to return to their native family. Their way back to their homeland turned out to be harder, more tragic, but nevertheless, we did it," Putin told crowds on the tenth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

1621 GMT — Ukrainian shelling kills four family members in Russia's Belgorod: governor

Four people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Nikolskoye in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov said in his Telegram channel that the victims — a couple, a grandmother and a boy of 17 — were killed when their house took a direct hit from a shell. He said a girl survived and was in intensive care.

Attacks on Belgorod have taken place frequently since 2022 but escalated in recent months, with 25 people killed in a single incident in late December.

1455 GMT — EU council agrees on $5.44B aid to Ukraine armed forces

The European Council agreed to increase its support to Ukrainian armed forces by $5.44 billion, through a dedicated assistance fund, it said in a statement.

"With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to", EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

1311 GMT — Putin's comment on buffer zone is a clear sign of escalation: Ukrainian presidential aide

Putin's statement that he wanted to create a buffer zone in Ukrainian territory to protect Russia is a clear declaration that the war between the countries will escalate, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.