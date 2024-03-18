Russia's electoral commission has said that President Vladimir Putin's "record" re-election result showed the country was united behind the longtime leader.

Official results from the three-day ballot, in which all credible opposition was barred, show 71-year-old Putin winning a landslide with almost 76 million votes.

"This is a record figure," electoral chief Ella Pamfilova said on Monday after more than 99 percent of votes had been counted.

"The turnout is a record — an unprecedented 77.44 percent. This has never happened in the history of the new Russia," she added.