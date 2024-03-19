Tuesday, March 19, 2024

2014 GMT — Israel has killed at least 15 Palestinians in an air strike on a house in the Al Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said rescue operations were still under way as some victims were believed to be trapped under the rubble of the three-floor building.

1744 GMT — Israel raids and shells Gaza's biggest hospital

Explosions and shootings have shaken Gaza's biggest hospital and surrounding neighbourhoods as Israeli forces storm through the facility for a second day.

The raid was a new blow to the Al Shifa medical complex, which had only partially resumed operations after a destructive Israeli raid in November.

Thousands of Palestinian patients, medical staff and displaced people were trapped inside the sprawling complex, as heavy fighting raged in nearby districts.

Details were scarce, with communications from inside the hospital nearly impossible.

"It's very hard right now. There's heavy bombardment in the area of Shifa, and buildings are being hit. The sound of tank and artillery fire is continuous," Emy Shaheen, who lives near the hospital, said in a voice message with repeated booms of shelling audible in the background.

She said a large fire had been raging for hours near the hospital.

More updates 👇

1759 GMT — Israeli raid on Gaza hospital 'war crime': Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas denounced an Israeli raid on the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a "war crime."

The Israeli army raided the facility, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people. The military said that Israeli forces had killed 50 Palestinians and detained 180 others during the hospital raid.

"This savage bombardment on the hospital and surrounding homes … amount to a war crime and genocide,'' Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq said in a statement. He said the hospital attack "reflects a state of confusion" in the Israeli government and army.

1732 GMT — US says Israel needs to prioritize protection of Palestinian civilians

The US urged Israel to refrain from a military offensive in Rafah without a plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

"We've been clear about the need to prioritise the protection of civilians," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"A military operation should not proceed without a clear and implementable plan to evacuate those civilians out of the battle-space, and also care for them once you evacuate them," he said.

1724 GMT — 'There is barely any food available in Gaza,' Red Cross chief warns

The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed concern about food security in Gaza.

"The hunger in Gaza serves as a stark reminder of the immense hardships civilians are enduring," Jagan Chapagain wrote on X, saying, "desperate times call for urgent action."

Stressing that the hunger serves as a stark reminder of the "immense hardships civilians are enduring," he said the food crisis in the besieged enclave demands immediate attention and decisive measures.

"An increased, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid is needed to reach those in need - now," he noted. "There is barely any food available," and children are suffering from malnutrition.

1631 GMT — White House: US-Israel meeting on Rafah likely early next week

US and Israeli officials will likely meet early next week in Washington to discuss Israel's military offensive in Rafah, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

Jean-Pierre said US President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for meetings in coming days for comprehensive discussions.

Details were still being worked out, but the meeting would probably occur early next week, she said, adding the White House urged Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

1614 GMT — Brazil urges Israel to halt its violations against Lebanon

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieria has urged Israel to halt its contempt for international decisions, including attacks on southern Lebanon.

Vieira made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut when he also met other officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Later, in a news conference with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Vieira underlined Brazil's support for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ensures border security between Lebanon and Israel.

1612 GMT — Israeli attacks kill 14,000 Palestinian children since October 7

At least 14,000 children are among the at least 31,810 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October, the media office in the Palestinian enclave has said.

Israeli forces have committed 2,807 massacres in Gaza since October 7, 2023, the media office said in a new report.

It said the victims also included at least 9,220 women, while 7,000 remained under the rubble or were missing.

The report said 72 percent of the victims were women and children, while 27 people also died of malnutrition as Israel prevents the entry of much-needed humanitarian aid into the blockaded territory.

1548 GMT — 40 Palestinian journalists in Israeli custody in occupied West Bank

At least 40 Palestinian journalists have been taken into Israeli custody in the occupied West Bank since last October, prisoners’ affairs groups said.

“Israeli forces detained 61 journalists since October 7, 2023, of which 21 were released,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Three women journalists are among the detainees, while 23 reporters are being held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention, the statement said.

1532 GMT — Several Palestinians killed, injured as Israeli jets strike houses in Gaza’s Rafah

Several Palestinians have been killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah city in southern Gaza despite international warnings against a planned onslaught on the city, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence Agency.

"Our teams retrieved several bodies from under the rubble of several destroyed homes in Rafah,” the agency said in a statement.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the airstrikes targeted a number of houses where hundreds of displaced people have sheltered.

1527 GMT — WHO says newborns in Gaza dying because 'too low birth weight'

The World Health Organization has said the effects of starvation in Gaza are getting heavier each day as doctors and medical staff are seeing "newborn babies simply dying because they're too low birth weight."

"They're seeing the pregnant women who are coming in also underweight and suffering, the complications that occur if you are trying to carry a pregnancy and you are you lack the nutrition," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"Increasingly, we're seeing children that are at the point brink of death through starvation that need refeeding and our work now is setting up malnutrition stabilization centers," Harris said.

1503 GMT — Italy opposed to Israeli ground operation in Rafah

Italy is opposed to a ground incursion by Israeli forces into Gaza's southern city of Rafah, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.

"We will reiterate our opposition to military action on the ground by Israel in Rafah that could have even more catastrophic consequences for the civilians crowded in that area," Meloni told lawmakers in Senate.

She added that the opening of new land routes and a maritime corridor from Greek-administered Southern Cyprus to Gaza, to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, was a priority.

1455 GMT — Children executed by Israeli forces in raid on Gaza hospital

More than 250 Palestinians have been killed and injured in an ongoing Israeli raid on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office said.

The Israeli army raided the facility on Monday, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people.

“Israeli forces heavily opened fire as they stormed the hospital , killing and injuring more than 250 civilians,” the media office said in a statement.

The office said several children were executed by Israeli forces at the hospital, without providing any further details.

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that its forces had killed 50 Palestinians and detained 180 others during its raid on the hospital.

“This is a clear war crime and a brazen violation of international law,” the media office said.

1453 GMT — Netanyahu accuses Israeli officials of cooperating with US to prevent ground attack on Gaza’s Rafah

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Israeli officials of cooperating with the US administration to prevent a ground attack in Rafah city in southern Gaza.

"Some in Israel are cooperating with the Americans to prevent entry into Rafah,” Netanyahu told a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Netanyahu, however, did not name any official. The accusation came one day after the Israeli premier spoke with US President Joe Biden over the phone on Monday, the first in a month.

1414 GMT — Second aid barge expected to leave soon for Gaza

A second shipment of food aid is due to depart the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus for Gaza in the coming days, its authorities said Tuesday, as the first delivery was being distributed in the war-ravaged territory.

"Within the next few days, the second ship is expected to depart for Gaza," government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters.

Its departure had been delayed due to stormy weather.

"The cargo has already been loaded onto the second ship, necessary checks have been carried out," the spokesman added.

1154 GMT — Qatar 'cautiously optimistic' as Gaza truce talks progress

Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are progressing in Doha and a counter-proposal could soon be presented to Hamas, Qatar said.

"We are at the point now where we are expecting that the counter-proposal would be presented to Hamas, but this is not the final step in the process," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari Ansari said.

"I don't think we are at a moment were we can say we are close to a deal. We are cautiously optimistic because talks have resumed, but it's too early to announce any successes."

1150 GMT — Chinese envoy meets Hamas leader Haniya

In a first such meeting since the October 7, 2023 cross-border Hamas blitz and consequent Israeli war on Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry envoy called on Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Qatar, Beijing said.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Wang Kejian met the head of Hamas's political bureau in Doha.

The two "exchanged views on the Gaza conflict and other issues," the statement concluded.

1116 GMT — Israeli airstrike leaves several dead in Gaza City

Several Palestinians were reported killed when an Israeli warplane struck a house in Gaza City, according to eyewitnesses.