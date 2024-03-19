Tuesday, March 19, 2024

1711 GMT — Russia plans to evacuate about 9,000 children from a border region because it is being shelled continuously by Ukraine, an official said, reflecting Kiev's increasing focus on striking targets behind a front line that has barely shifted in recent months.

The children will be moved from the Belgorod region farther east, away from the Ukraine border, said the region's governor, Vyacheslev Gladkov.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids more than two years into the war.

1657 GMT — France calls Russian spy chief remarks 'irresponsible' provocation

France's defence ministry has called remarks made by the chief of Russia's foreign intelligence service disinformation and irresponsible after he suggested Paris was preparing to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine.

"The manoeuvre orchestrated by Sergei Naryshkin, Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence, once again illustrates Russia's systematic use of disinformation," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"We consider this type of provocation irresponsible."

Naryshkin was quo ted by TASS news agency saying France was preparing to send some 2,000 troops to Ukraine and that French troops would be a legitimate target for Russian forces if they "ever come to the territory of the Russian world with a sword".

1645 GMT — Canada to give more than C$40 million to help buy artillery shells for Ukraine

Canada will give more than $29.40 million (C$40 million) to a Czech-led initiative aimed at buying 800,000 artillery shells from third nations for Ukraine, Defence Minister Bill Blair has said.

The Canadian contribution will help deliver several thousands of shells of heavy ammunition, he said in a statement. Canada will also donate C$7.5 million worth of night vision devices to Kiev.

Ammunition supplies have become a critical issue for Ukraine in its third year of fighting against Russia, descending into grinding artillery battles.

1609 GMT — European leaders to discuss Ukraine support at UK meeting

Britain has announced that it will host a meeting of European leaders on July 18, with support for Ukraine in its war against Russia top of the agenda.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office said the European Political Community (EPC) meeting would take place at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of World War II leader Winston Churchill.

The fourth meeting of the EPC, launched in 2022 by French President Emmanuel Macron, should see some 50 heads of state and government attend, a statement read.

1434 GMT — Estonian PM urges NATO allies to lift defence spending to over 3 percent of GDP

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called on NATO allies to increase their defence spending to over 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Estonia is already investing more than 3 percent of its GDP in defence and all NATO allies should follow suit, she said at a media event in Berlin.

Kallas added that she understands it is difficult to do so.

1432 GMT — NATO chief's visit to Caucasus 'attempt to expand alliance's presence in region': Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent tour to South Caucasian countries an attempt to expand the alliance's presence in the region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said NATO's appearance in the Caucasus will hardly add stability and predictability to the situation in the region."

"We are well aware of NATO's common aspirations to consolidate its presence in the Caucasus and, as they say, they are visible to the naked eye. There is also an understanding that NATO's attempts to somehow expand its influence and presence are unlikely to add stability to the Caucasus and predictability of the situation," Peskov said.

1429 GMT — Kiev hopes to have enough battlefield ammunition by April, PM says

Ukraine hopes to have enough ammunition for its outgunned troops to repel Russian aggression starting from April amid a Czech-led initiative to source shells for supply, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Kiev's troops were forced to retreat from the eastern city of Avdiivka in February in their biggest battlefield setback since May 2023 and face shell shortages, with a crucial military aid package from the US blocked for months by Republicans in Congress.

"We hope that th is Czech initiative, which Luxembourg joined, will help us, and beginning since April we will have enough ammunition to deter our front line," Shmyhal told a news conference on a visit to Luxembourg.

1425 GMT — EU to table plan to use frozen Russian assets to arm Kiev

Brussels will propose to EU countries using revenues from frozen Russian assets, worth an estimated three billion euros a year, to help arm Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

The European Commission is set to put forward its plan to member states on Wednesday, on the eve of a summit of the EU's 27 leaders in part focused on support for Kiev.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the proposal envisioned that 90 percent of the profits made on the assets would go to a fund used to cover the cost of weapons for Ukraine.

1415 GMT — French military in Ukraine would be priority target for Russia: Russian spy chief

Sergei Naryshkin, chief of Russia's foreign intelligence service, said any French military sent to Ukraine to help fight Russia would be a priority target for Russian troops, the TASS news agency reported.

"It (a French contingent) will become a priority and legitimate target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces. This means that the fate of all Frenchmen who have ever come to the territory of the Russian world with a sword would await it," Naryshkin said.

French President Emmanuel Macron in late February opened the door to European nations sending troops to Ukraine.

1409 GMT — Ukraine says shocked US has not yet passed aid package

Ukraine said it was shocked the United States had not yet approved a new package of wartime aid, as it struggles with battlefield shortages two years into Russia's offensive.

"What really matters and what does shock us is that the decision has not been adopted yet," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing for foreign media.

"We are approaching the end of March and deliberations continue, deliberations on the issue of vital interest, strategic interest of the US in Europe," Kuleba said.