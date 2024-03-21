The International Monetary Fund and Sri Lanka have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the second review of the four-year bailout programme, the global lender has said.

The global lender said on Thursday the South Asian country's economy was gradually recovering from its worst financial crisis in seven decades that was triggered by a plunge in foreign exchange reserves in 2022.

The review, once approved by the IMF's board, will release $337 million in funding for the island nation.

"Macroeconomic policy reforms are starting to bear fruit," IMF said in the statement.