Haiti's gangs have made advances in Port-au-Prince, a UN official reported, with political parties inching toward forming a transition government and new bloodshed roiling the troubled Caribbean nation.

Police in Port-au-Prince confirmed on Thursday that a major gang leader, Ernst Julme, known as Ti Greg, was slain in a clash with security forces. Julme led the Delmas 95 gang.

Addressing a news conference from Haiti via videolink, Ulrika Richardson, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country, said daily life had become defined by roadblocks and the sound of gunshots, describing "enormous" amounts of people displaced as gangs "take over" neighbourhoods in the city.

Meanwhile, police are struggling as armed groups in recent days "advanced into new areas of the capital," Richardson told reporters.

"We see people coming in with gunshot wounds from many areas around Port-au-Prince."

Richardson's comments came as gunshots were again ringing out in Port-au-Prince and the hilly neighbouring suburb of Petion-ville on Thursday afternoon, residents told the AFP news agency.

The day prior, in the town of Lascahobas, some 80 kilometres from the capital, Haitian police said an alleged gang member was taken from their custody by an angry mob and lynched.

The country has been rocked by violence since late February, when the country's gangs launched a coordinated offensive, raiding a prison and releasing thousands of inmates as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico after the violence shut down the main airport, has since agreed to step down and allow the formation of an interim government.

However, negotiations have been slow despite pressure from neighbouring Caribbean countries and the United States.

'Illicit flow of arms'