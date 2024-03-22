Several gunmen have burst into a large concert hall on the edge of Moscow and sprayed the crowd with automatic gunfire, killing more than 60 people, wounding nearly 150 others and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack.

Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall, a large music hall on Moscow's western edge, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsed roof, was the deadliest attack in Russia in years and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.

"The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It is provisionally established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise," said the Investigative Committee.

The assailants threw explosives, triggering the massive blaze at the hall, which can accommodate 6,000, according to Russian news outlets. Video from outside showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising through the night sky.

The blinking blue lights of dozens of firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles lighted up the street. The attack took place as crowds gathered for a performance by the famous Russian rock band Picnic.

Russian news reports said concertgoers were being evacuated, but that the blaze could have trapped an unknown number.

Authorities said a "terrorist" investigation had been started and President Vladimir Putin was receiving "constant" updates, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it had been a "bloody terrorist attack". "The whole international community must condemn this odious crime," she said on Telegram.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a "huge tragedy" and cancelled all public events in the city for the weekend.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was among the first to tell his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Ankara condemns the "heinous terrorist attack".

Russia has not blamed any group or country yet, but Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Reuters news agency. TRT World could not immediately verify the authenticity of the claim.

Death toll could increase rapidly given the nature of wounds the victims have received, said TRT World'sDasha Chernyshova reporting from Moscow.

Videos of attack

Alexei, a music producer visiting the concert, told AFP news agency he heard "several machine gun bursts and a terrible female scream. Then a lot of screams. Just three or four bursts and then there were a few more".