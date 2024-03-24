Sunday, March 24, 2024

2105 GMT — Israeli air and artillery strikes pounded targets in Gaza as UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a surge of aid into the besieged territory he said was stalked by "horror and starvation".

The health ministry in Gaza said that another 84 people had been killed over the previous 24 hours, raising the total death toll in the territory during nearly six months of war to 32,226, most of them women and children.

Guterres, on a visit to Egypt, urged an end to the "non-stop nightmare" endured by Gaza's 2.4 million people in the territory's worst-ever war.

"Looking at Gaza, it almost appears that the four horsemen of war, famine, conquest and death are galloping across it," the UN secretary-general said, visiting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The whole world recognises that it's past time to silence the guns and ensure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

With the UN warning of imminent famine in Gaza, Guterres urged Israel to allow in more humanitarian aid via the Rafah border crossing whose Egyptian side he visited, saying trucks were "blocked".

2033 GMT — Women in Gaza urgently need ceasefire: UN women chief

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous highlighted the difficulties experienced by women in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire in the region.

"Women in Gaza give birth without water. They have no food, no tents, no toilets. They are living the unimaginable," Bahous said on X.

"What women in Gaza need right now is a ceasefire and relief," she added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, more than 9,000 women have lost their lives, and over 23,000 women have been injured in the ongoing attacks by the Israeli army on Gaza.

The fate of over 2,000 missing women in Gaza remains unknown.

Additionally, the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system due to Israeli attacks has left approximately 60,000 pregnant women unable to access healthcare services, putting the lives of both Palestinian women and their babies at risk.

1900 GMT — Benny Gantz threatens to quit Israeli gov’t if bill exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from conscription passed

Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz threatened to quit if the current version of the conscription bill is passed, which exempts ultra-Orthodox Jews from conscription.

The conscription bill is scheduled to be presented in its current form next week before the Knesset (Parliament) for approval.

“We will not be able to be members of the government if the conscription law is passed in its current form,” Gantz said in a video broadcast by KAAN channel, affiliated with the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

He added: “Neither I nor my partners (in the national camp that he leads) will be able to be members of the emergency government if the Knesset approves this legislation and includes it in the laws of the State of Israel.”

2005 GMT — Israeli attack on Rafah will be 'huge mistake,' says US vice president

US Vice President Kamala Harris said any attack by Israel on Rafah, despite all warnings, would be a "huge mistake."

"We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake," Harris told ABC News.

"Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There's nowhere for those folks to go," Harris said.

When asked about the possibility of the US taking action in response to Israel's attack on Rafah, Harris said they would "take it step by step," but emphasised that no option is off the table.

Regarding whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obstructs peace, Harris stated: "We will continue to pursue our priorities regarding Gaza."

Harris opposed the killing of innocent Palestinians, affirming the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in "equal security and dignity."

1841 GMT — Macron warns Israel over any Rafah forced population transfer

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any forced transfer of people from the southern Gaza city of Rafah would constitute "a war crime".

He repeated his opposition to any Israeli military offensive in Rafah, where most of Gaza's population has taken shelter after months of fierce fighting in the besieged territory.

In a telephone call between the two leaders on Sunday, Macron also "strongly condemned" Israel's announcement on Friday of the seizure of 800 km² of land in the occupied West Bank for new settlements.

In the call, Macron told Netanyahu he intended to bring a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for "an immediate and lasting ceasefire".

He also urged Israel to immediately open all crossing points into Gaza.

1740 GMT — Palestinians say 24 Gazan children held at Israel’s Megiddo Prison

Some 24 Palestinian children from Gaza are held by Israel at Megiddo Prison, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

“Around 94 children are held at the prison in northern Israel, including 24 from Gaza,” the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities keep in custody some 200 Palestinian children, including more than 40 held without charge or trial under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention.

“Prison authorities continue to impose punitive measures against child prisoners similar to those taken against adult detainees since Oct. 7,” the statement said, adding that children held at Israeli prisons were deprived of family visits.

1658 GMT — US funding cut harms Palestinian refugees: UN agency

The United Nations relief agency for Palestinians warned that the US suspension of funding will harm Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the entire Middle East region.

“In Gaza, the humanitarian community is racing against the clock to avert famine,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

“As the backbone of the humanitarian response, any gap in funding to UNRWA will compromise access to food, shelter, primary health care & education at a time of deep trauma.”

The US is the largest donor to UNRWA, providing the refugee agency with $300-$400 million annually.

1540 GMT — Germany slams Israel's decision to seize 800 km² of land in West Bank's Jordan Valley

Germany has condemned Israel's decision to seize 800 km² of land belonging to the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank's Jordan Valley region.

"We strongly condemn the announcement to confiscate over 800 hectares of land in the Palestinian Territories as Israeli "state land". This would be the largest appropriation in over 30 years," Germany's Foreign Ministry said on X.

"The settlements violate international law & fuel further tensions in this extremely fragile situation," it added.

1515 GMT — US, Jordan jointly conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Jordanian Air Force jointly conducted humanitarian assistance airdrop into northern Gaza to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war.

“US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 24, 2024, at 12:18 pm (Gaza time) (1018 GMT) to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict,” CENTCOM said on X.

"The combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft," with the US aircraft dropping "13,080 meal equivalents, including rice, flour, milk, pasta and canned foods, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance" in northern Gaza, it noted.

1434 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to ‘destroy’ entire Gaza: Palestine

Palestine has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to “destroy” entire Gaza.

“Netanyahu's insistence on a military solution in Gaza as an alternative to political solutions reveals his true intentions of destroying the strip and emptying it of its population,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Netanyahu "is seeking to gain more time to commit more mass massacres, deepen the genocide, destroy the entire Gaza Strip, and push its residents out of the territory,” it added.

The ministry called on the UN Security Council to "address Netanyahu's goals more seriously by adopting a binding UN resolution” to enforce a political formula agreed by all parties.

1407 GMT — Israeli army launches new military offensive in Gaza’s Khan Younis

The Israeli army launched a new military offensive in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, the military said.

A military statement said around 40 targets were struck in an operation in the al-Amal neighbourhood in the city’s southern part.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

1330 GMT — Israel to no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to northern Gaza

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said Israel had informed the UN that they will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza.

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

1346 GMT — Jordan calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught