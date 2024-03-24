Bosnian author and poet Abdulah Sidran, who screenwrote a Cannes-winning film by Serbian director Emir Kusturica, has died in Sarajevo, aged 79, local media reported at the weekend.

Sidran, who died late on Saturday, penned the script for Kusturica's "When Father Was Away on Business", which won the Palme d'Or prize at Cannes in 1985.

He also co-wrote Kusturica's 1981 movie "Do You remember Dolly Bell?".

Born in Sarajevo in 1944, Sidran started publishing literary works, notably poetry, in the 1960s.

He was an outspoken critic of the forces that have repeatedly torn the Balkans apart, including his native Sarajevo.

"Persecution along political lines in one generation... is transmitted to the next generations," Sidran said in an 2011 interview with a local TV station.