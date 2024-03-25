Nearly a decade into Yemen's brutal civil war, some 4.5 million of its children are not attending school, charity Save the Children says.

The figure underlines how precarious daily life remains in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, despite relative calm since an April 2022 ceasefire.

"Two in five children, or 4.5 million, are out of school, with displaced children twice as likely to drop out than their peers," the group said in a report.

"One-third of families surveyed in Yemen have at least one child who has dropped out of school in the past two years despite the UN-brokered truce," it added.

The conflict in Yemen began when Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a coalition to prop up and forming of the internationally recognised government months later.

Economic insecurity amid the war has plunged two-thirds of Yemen's 33 million inhabitants below the poverty line, the charity said, while also displacing about 4.5 million people.