In mid-March, a line of trucks stretched for 3 kilometres along a desert road near a crossing point from Israel into Gaza.

On the same day, another line of trucks, some 1.5 kilometres long, sometimes two or three across, was backed up near a crossing from Egypt into Gaza.

These motionless food-filled trucks, the main lifeline for more than two million Palestinians, are at the heart of the escalating humanitarian crisis gripping the enclave.

UN officials have accused Israel of blocking humanitarian supplies to Gaza and the European Union’s foreign policy chief alleged Israel was using starvation as a "weapon of war."

In addition, aid agency officials say Israeli red tape is slowing the flow of trucks carrying food supplies.

Israel denies all claims, however, Reuters interviewed more than two dozen people, including humanitarian workers, Israeli military officials and truck drivers, in an effort to identify the chokepoints and reasons for delays of supplies.

Let's break down the findings:

Step 1) Request for aid trucks

The recent food security report, known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), found that a lack of aid means almost all households in Gaza are skipping meals every day and adults are cutting back on meals so their children can eat.

To meet its minimum needs, aid agencies and UN officials say Gaza currently requires 500 to 600 trucks a day, including humanitarian aid and the commercial supplies that were coming in before the war.

That's about four times the number of trucks getting in now.

In the first three weeks of March, the equivalent of some 50 truckloads of aid was airdropped and brought in by sea, a Reuters tally based on Israeli military statistics showed.

Before the aid shipments enter Gaza, they undergo a series of Israeli checks, and a shipment approved at one stage of the process can later be rejected, according to 18 aid workers and UN officials involved in the aid effort.

Of 153 requests made to the Israeli authorities for goods to enter Gaza between January 11 and March 15, 100 were cleared, 15 were rejected outright and another 38 were pending, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters.

But some items are later rejected during a physical inspection, in particular, ones Israel believes could be used by Hamas and other armed groups for military purposes.

UN agencies say solar panels, metal tent poles, oxygen tanks, generators and water purification equipment are among the items the military has rejected.

Pezzati, the Oxfam worker, said he saw a warehouse in Al Arish in early March that was filled with items banned by Israel. “There were crutches, camping toilets, hygiene kits, disinfectants for doctors, for surgery,” he said.