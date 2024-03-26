In a high-stakes US Senate confirmation battle, allegations against Adeel Abdullah Mangi, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, have ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The nomination process, already fraught with political tensions, has taken a dramatic turn as both Republicans and Democrats have engage in a heated debate over Mangi's nomination for the prestigious position.

The distinguished judge, of Pakistani extraction, now finds himself ensnared in a web of gross Islamophobia. Undeterred, he stands firm, resolute in his defence against the baseless attacks and anti-Muslim hatred.

The crux of the debate revolves around accusations hurled at Mangi, with some Republicans and even a Democrat questioning his character. These claims, labelled as "misleading and ugly" by Mangi himself, have intensified in recent weeks, casting a shadow over his nomination.

'Shocking and false'

In a letter obtained by sections of the US media, Mangi directly addressed the allegations, particularly focusing on his involvement with the nonprofit organisation Alliance for Families of Justice (AFJ) and baseless accusations regarding his stance on law enforcement.

Refuting the claims vehemently, Mangi asserted, "any suggestion that I have sympathy for attacks on law enforcement is shocking and false."