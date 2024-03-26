Tuesday, March 26, 2024

1854 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has praised a UN report about Israel's committing genocide in Gaza.

The group urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Tel Aviv.

''The report by UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, regarding Israel's committing of genocide crimes in Gaza constitutes further acknowledgement from a senior UN official," the group said in a statement.

It urged the ICC to "take action to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

1851 GMT — France slams Israeli seizure of 1,976 acres of Palestinian land

France has slammed Israel's seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

“This is the largest appropriation of land by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories since the Oslo Accords,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also condemned the ongoing violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and said: “The continuation of the colonisation policy constitutes a serious violation of international law, in particular Resolution 2334 of the United Nations Security Council and the Fourth Geneva Convention. Some of these acts are also covered by the Rome Statute.”

1844 GMT — US will continue aid drops into Gaza: White House

The United States will continue dropping essential aid from the air into Gaza, the White House has said, after Palestinian group Hamas called for them to end following fatal drownings and stampedes.

"Air drops are one of the many ways that we are helping to provide desperately needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and we will continue to do so," the National Security Council said in a statement after Hamas said that 18 people had died, 12 of them by drowning while trying to recover dropped food supplies.

The NSC said the United States was working "around the clock" to increase the flow of aid into Gaza by land, adding that efforts were also underway to establish a maritime corridor to reach the territory.

1836 GMT — At least two killed in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon: local media

Lebanese official media has said fresh Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon on Tuesday killed two people, after the deepest raid since cross-border hostilities erupted between Israel and Hezbollah amid the Gaza war.

The Israeli army said in two separate statements that it had struck Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory".

1811 GMT — Countries back expert who accused Israel of 'genocide'

The UN expert who concluded Israel was committing acts of genocide in Gaza has received broad support at the United Nations, with countries speaking up to back her and her report.

Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, told the UN Human Rights Council that countries should impose an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel.

Pakistan, Egypt were among the countries throwing support for Albanese's report while Qatar, on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, thanked her for the report and demanded the international community "put an end to genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli war machinery."

1800 GMT — Animal feed for Gaza blocked for months: UN food agency

The United Nations food agency has said that shipments of animal feed to sustain milk-producing cows were blocked at the border into Gaza for months as Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The barley intended for farmers and herders mostly in northern Gaza would have been "enough to produce milk for all the children in Gaza for over a month," said Abdul Hakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization.

"We had trucks from December of animal fodder and we had difficulties," Elwaer said.

1654 GMT — Israel recalls its team from Doha, claims talks reach 'dead end'

Israel has recalled its negotiators from Doha after deeming mediation talks on a Gaza truce "at a dead end" due to Hamas demands, a senior Israeli official has said.

The official, who is close to the Mossad spymaster heading up the talks, accused Palestinian resistance group's leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging the diplomacy "as part of a wider effort to inflame this war over Ramadan".

1743 GMT — Israel's statement on UN resolution hampered hostage talks inaccurate: US

Israel's statement that a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hampered hostage talks is inaccurate and unfair, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Miller told reporters that the Palestinian group Hamas' response to the proposal for the release of hostages was prepared before the UN Security Council vote on Monday, not after, and said the US would continue to work to try and bring hostages home.

1654 GMT — No reason to punish Palestinians collectively: UN envoy

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process has denounced the killing of civilians, emphasising there is no justification for subjecting Palestinians to collective punishment.

"I am appalled by the immense scale of death, destruction, and human suffering wrought by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with civilian killings at a rate that is unprecedented," Tor Wennesland said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestinian.

Emphasizing that "collective punishment of the Palestinian people" is unjustifiable, Wennesland voiced concern about violations of international humanitarian law.

1642 GMT — Colombia to 'break' Israel ties if UN Gaza resolution ignored

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Israel if the country doesn't comply with a UN Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic relations with Israel," he said.

1605 GMT — UN ceasefire resolution 'binding' on Israel: China

China has reiterated that UN Security Council resolutions are "binding" on Israel — specifically concerning Gaza and rejecting US claims to the contrary.

China "calls on the parties concerned to fulfil their obligations under the UN Charter and to take due action as required by the resolution," Foreign Ministry official Lin Jian said in response to a question by Anadolu about comments by the US top envoy to the UN who claimed a resolution passed on Monday was "non-binding" on parties to the conflict in Gaza.

1513 GMT — Protecting Palestinians moral imperative: US tells Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians, calling the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Austin was speaking at the start of the meeting with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

1508 GMT — Germany describes Gaza as 'hell', urges aid without hindrance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said international organisations must be able to deliver aid to Gaza without hindrance, adding that the situation there was hellish for civilians struggling to meet their most vital daily needs.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell," Baerbock said while on a trip to the Middle East, during which she met with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"International organisations must be able to provide vital aid unhindered," she said in Tel Aviv, adding that Germany had increased its funding to the World Food Programme by an additional $10.8 million.

1500 GMT — Brussels to ban purchase of products from Israeli settlements

The Brussels City Council has passed a motion to halt the public procurement of products from Israeli settlements.

The motion, brought by Benoit Hellings, a councillor in the capital of Brussels, was adopted unanimously in a vote late on Monday.

The motion asks the local authority to ensure that its purchases do not benefit companies working in conditions that do not respect international law, human rights, or environmental law.

1458 GMT — Finland condemns Israeli seizure of 800 hectares of land in occupied Palestinian territory

Finland has condemned the Israeli seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

"This runs counter to not only international law but also international efforts to de-escalate," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on X.

"We do not recognise changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by the parties," the ministry added.

1433 GMT — UN resolution on shows Israel’s isolation: Hamas chief

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza.

At a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Haniyeh said the UN resolution underscored Israel’s "unprecedented isolation.”

Israel has "failed to achieve its military goals" in the besieged Gaza "despite heavy expenses" and is now "losing political and international support," Haniyeh said.

1359 GMT — UN rapporteur urges arms embargo on Israel over "genocide" in Gaza

A United Nations expert has told the global body's Human Rights Council that she believed that Israel's war on Gaza since October 7 amounted to genocide and called on countries to immediately impose sanctions and an arms embargo.

"I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met," Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, told the UN rights body in Geneva.

1421 GMT — Maersk denies its vessel was attacked by Houthis

Denmark's Maersk has denied a claim by Yemen's Houthis that the shipping company's Saratoga vessel had been attacked.

The Houthis had earlier said that they had conducted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over the last 72 hours, including on the Maersk Saratoga.

1349 GMT — Suspected Israeli air strikes hit northeast Lebanon: sources

Two suspected Israeli air strikes hit near the northeast Lebanese towns of Ras Baabelk and Hermel, four security sources have told Reuters, in the furthest bombardment yet from the southern border where Hezbollah had been exchanging fire with Israel.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

1325 GMT — Teens in Gaza hoping to be killed to end their 'nightmare': UN

The situation in war-ravaged Gaza is so desperate that teenagers are now saying they hope to be swiftly killed to escape the "nightmare", a spokesman for the UN children's agency has said.

"The unspeakable is regularly said in Gaza," said James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video message from Rafah in southern Gaza, he said the agency had on Monday held a meeting with adolescents.

Several said they were "so desperate for this nightmare to end that they hoped to be killed", he said.

1303 GMT — Indirect truce talks between Israel, Hamas still ongoing: Qatar

Qatar has said that indirect talks between Hamas and Israel are still ongoing between technical teams.

"We are continuing our mediation efforts with our partners," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

He cited "difficulties" on the ground related to the ceasefire negotiations.