Tuesday, March 26, 2024

1617 GMT — France will soon be able to deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and will boost its supply of shells to meet Kiev's urgent needs for ammunition to fight Russia, the defence minister has said.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at a news conference that an agreement was reached among France, Ukraine and Denmark to finance the Caesar self-propelled 155 mm howitzers, which will enable France to “quickly deliver” them.

France has also set a goal to deliver 80,000 shells for 155 mm guns to Ukraine this year — up from 30,000 delivered since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022, he said.

In addition, Lecornu said, France is participating in an effort to identify available stocks of gunpowder and ammunition that could be bought from countries outside the European Union, a plan initiated by Czechia to further support Kiev.

More updates 👇

1649 GMT — Russia sees no chance of Swiss leading Ukraine peace process: envoy

Russia sees no chance of Switzerland leading efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat has said, after Bern said it planned to host a high-level Ukraine peace conference in the coming months.

Swiss authorities have said that Russia is unlikely to take part, at least not at the outset of the talks.

"As of now, we don't see any possibility that Switzerland would take the lead and organise something," said Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

1416 GMT — Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukraine's security body

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksii Danilov from his post as the head of the country's National Security and Defense Council.

The decree on Danilov's dismissal was published by the Ukrainian presidency, which later posted another decree appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko as his replacement.

Lytvynenko was dismissed as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service in an earlier decree.

No reason was given for the dismissal of Danilov, who took the post back in October 2019, but it does come in the third year of Russia’s war with Ukraine, and with Ukrainian forces not doing as well in fighting off Russia than they had hoped.

1319 GMT — Moscow attackers tried fleeing to Belarus first: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said the attackers who carried out last week's massacre at a Moscow concert hall tried fleeing to his country first, but turned away because of checkpoints.

"That's why there was no way they could enter Belarus. They saw that. That's why they turned away and went to the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border," Lukashenko said, contradicting Russia's claim they tried crossing into Ukraine first.

1247 GMT — Russia claims West aided Moscow attackers

The head of Russia's FSB security agency has claimed that Western and Ukrainian special services had aided the attackers who stormed a Moscow concert hall last week, killing dozens.

Russia continues to allege Ukraine was somehow involved in Friday's massacre, even after President Vladimir Putin acknowledged "radical Islamists" had carried it out.

"We believe the action was prepared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitated by Western special services, and Ukraine's special services themselves have a direct connection to this," FSB head Alexander Bortnikov was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

1233 GMT — Ukraine ready to licence farm exports to assuage Poland: minister

Ukraine is ready to introduce export licences for its agricultural products to help address farmer anger in Poland, its agriculture minister told AFP, adding that he was "disappointed" by EU curbs on those goods.

Polish farmers have since February been blocking border posts with Ukraine in protest at what they view as unfair competition from their neighbouring counterparts, who have special EU dispensation since 2022 to export duty-free into the bloc.

Warsaw is calling for an EU ceiling on Ukraine imports, after having imposed one unilaterally last year.

1028 GMT –– Ukraine detains suspected Russian agents trying to blow up strategic rail line, spy agency says

Ukrainian security officers have arrested two people suspected of acting on behalf of Russia as they tried to blow up a railway line used to supply weapons to the east for Kiev's war effort, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

The detainees, identified only as residents of the Kiev and Kharkiv regions, planted an explosive device by the line in central Poltava region and planned to detonate it remotely, but they were caught red-handed by SBU officers, the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

1025 GMT –– Ukraine says its weekend attack damaged four Russian ships

The Ukrainian navy has said it damaged four Russian naval ships in its weekend missile attack on Crimea, according to new information.