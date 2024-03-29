"Where is my water? I am thirsty," a boy stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building in Gaza with dust from concrete all over his body said as soon as he saw rescuers around him to help save his life.

That spontaneous and extremely unsettling desire of a child victim of Israeli bombardment and brutality in northern Gaza was captured by many cameras as rescuers approached him and spoke to him before pulling him from the rubble of a collapsed building.

"I had my wallet with me. I have 300 shekels in it to buy a bike," the seemingly 10-year-old child's desire was soul-shaking, and despite having roughly 80 percent of his body buried under the rubble, his video clip went viral on various social media platforms.

Palestinian search and rescue teams dug through the debris by hand, working tirelessly to save the boy, who had difficulty breathing with most of his body under the rubble.

The boy was later rescued as a result of intensive efforts of the rescue teams.

The boy, who had blood and cuts on his face, head, and back, told the rescuers, "Thanks Allah for saving my life."

The Palestinian boy asked the teams to look for his wallet in the debris.

Israel's bloody military offensive