Human Rights Watch (HRW) have said that the Russian security firm Wagner has been helping the Malian army carry out raids and drone strikes since December that have killed many civilians, including children.

In a report titled "Mali: Military and Wagner Group's Atrocities against Civilians" published by HRW, attention was drawn to Wagner's targeting of civilians.

The report also indicates that wedding and funeral ceremonies have been targeted in attacks conducted with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with Wagner targeting a wedding on January 16 and a funeral on January 17, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 civilians, including four children.

“Mali’s Russia-backed transitional military government is not only committing horrific abuses, but it is working to eliminate scrutiny into its human rights situation,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at HRW.