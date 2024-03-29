The African Union have congratulated anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal's presidential election and hailed the "unanimous acceptance of the results".

In a statement on Friday, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said he "warmly congratulates" Faye on the official declaration of his first-round win and wishes him "full success in his weighty and noble charge."

According to provisional results, Faye won the first round of the vote outright with 54.3 percent, far ahead of incumbent Macky Sall's hand-picked candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba.