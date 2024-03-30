Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in Pakistan’s northwest, an official has said.

Downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside, Anwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster management authority said on Saturday.

Shahzad said that three of the dead were siblings aged between 3 and 7 years old, from the same family.

The casualties occurred in the past 24 hours, he added.

Pakistan has this year experienced a delay in winter rains, which started in February instead of November.

Monsoon and winter rains cause damage in Pakistan every year.