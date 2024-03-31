France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has slammed "unacceptable acts" against the Muslim community after the head of a wild pig was found near a mosque in the east of the country.

A prosecutor said a probe into "incitement to racial hatred" had been opened after worshippers at a mosque in the village of Contrexeville in the Vosges region discovered the animal's head on Friday.

Darmanin late Saturday said that two other mosques in northern France had also been "degraded".