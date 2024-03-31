WORLD
Probe launched after pig head found near French mosque
Similar incidents at two other mosques in northern France during the holy month of Ramadan raise concerns.
The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers. / Photo: AP Archive
March 31, 2024

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has slammed "unacceptable acts" against the Muslim community after the head of a wild pig was found near a mosque in the east of the country.

A prosecutor said a probe into "incitement to racial hatred" had been opened after worshippers at a mosque in the village of Contrexeville in the Vosges region discovered the animal's head on Friday.

Darmanin late Saturday said that two other mosques in northern France had also been "degraded".

"This weekend mosques in Valenciennes and Fresnes-sur-Escaut were degraded. A mosque in the Vosges was also targeted. I firmly condemn these unacceptable acts against out Muslim compatriots," he said on X.

The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
