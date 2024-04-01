The residence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that left no casualties, a Libyan minister has told Reutersnews agency.

The minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed in a message on Sunday that the attack only caused some damage.

The minister has not disclosed any further details.

Two citizens said they had heard massive explosions near the sea in Tripoli's Hay Andalus neighbourhood, the location of PM Dbeibah's residence.

A citizen said that after the massive explosions were heard, heavy security forces with their vehicles were deployed around the area.