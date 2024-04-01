Monday, April 1, 2024

1330 GMT — A car bomb in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine's eastern Lugansk region has killed a Moscow-supported government official, local authorities said.

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the deputy head of a state-run administrative agency was killed when "an unidentified device detonated in a car" on Monday afternoon.

Several Moscow-backed officials in eastern Ukraine have been killed in apparent attacks orchestrated by Kiev or pro-Kiev forces since Russia launched its military offensive in February 2022.

The Investigative Committee posted a photo of a light-coloured SUV with its windows and doors blown out and wreckage strewn across the street in Starobilsk, a town in Lugansk.

"The circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the commission of the crime are being established," it said, adding that an investigation into a "terrorist act" had been opened.

More updates 👇

1516 GMT — Concerns grow for jailed veteran Russian rights campaigner

Russia's Nobel-Prize winning Memorial human rights group has expressed concern over the condition of its jailed co-founder, Oleg Orlov, imprisoned for criticising Moscow's offensive on Ukraine.

A Russian court in February sentenced veteran human rights advocate Orlov, 70, to two and a half years in prison for "discrediting" Russia's army after he spoke out against the military campaign and the Kremlin.

"His health is threatened with irreversible consequences," Memorial said in a statement Monday.

1330 GMT — Zelenskyy holds meeting on drone production plans for 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with military and government officials on drone production plans for 2024.

“We revised and specified production plans for all types of drones this year, including FPV (first-person view), bombers, reconnaissance, and long-range drones for special missions,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Zelenskyy said he an d the officials discussed how to ensure the flexibility of Ukraine’s defense industry, adding that needs on the front line are constantly changing and thus manufacturers “must respond in a timely manner.”

1256 GMT — Russia extends detention of US-Russian journalist Kurmasheva

A Russian court has extended until June 5 the pre-trial detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces 15 years in prison on charges of spreading "false information," according to her employer.

In court in the western city of Kazan on Monday, Kurmasheva smiled but complained about the poor state of the cell where she was being held, an AFP news agency reporter said.

A journalist at the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), she was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent".

RFE/RL says she was subsequently charged with spread ing false information under new censorship laws following Russia's military offensive on Ukraine in 2022.

1224 GMT — Ukraine's energy system far from collapse despite weeks of Russian strikes

Recent Russian attacks have caused significant damage to the Ukrainian power system, but a total collapse is unlikely, the head of Ukraine's national grid company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Since March 22, the Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations as well as main networks on an almost daily basis, which has led to blackouts in many regions of the country.

"Their (the Russians') goal is to impose blackouts in some major Ukrainian cities, and our goal is to prevent it," Kudrytskyi told Reuters in an interview.

1219 GMT — Russia says US ‘intensifying efforts’ to create ‘distorted picture’ of Moscow concert hall attack