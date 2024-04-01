Thick clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara have once again covered Greek skies, especially Athens and Thessaloniki, with temperatures rising as high as 31 degrees Celsius (88°F).

The dust storms, which had already affected Greece last week as well as regions such as Switzerland and Southern France, made breathing difficult for many people again on Monday.

A high of 26 degrees Celsius was forecast in the capital Athens on Monday, which public television station ERT described as conditions more akin to May.

Thermometres in the south of the Peloponnese and on the island of Euboea near Athens are expected to hit 31 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Asthma sufferers and other vulnerable people "should avoid outdoor exercise as well as strenuous manual labour," Stamatoula Tsikrikas, head of the Greek Pulmonologists' Union, told ERT.