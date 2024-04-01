CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
High temperatures, thick clouds of Saharan dust hit Greece
The Greek Pulmonologists' Union warn that dust blown in from the Sahara could mix with pollen, bacteria and fungi, resulting in "a highly toxic mixture that is dangerous for the human body."
High temperatures, thick clouds of Saharan dust hit Greece
The dust storms, which had already affected Greece last week made breathing difficult for many people again. / Photo: AFP
April 1, 2024

Thick clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara have once again covered Greek skies, especially Athens and Thessaloniki, with temperatures rising as high as 31 degrees Celsius (88°F).

The dust storms, which had already affected Greece last week as well as regions such as Switzerland and Southern France, made breathing difficult for many people again on Monday.

A high of 26 degrees Celsius was forecast in the capital Athens on Monday, which public television station ERT described as conditions more akin to May.

Thermometres in the south of the Peloponnese and on the island of Euboea near Athens are expected to hit 31 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Asthma sufferers and other vulnerable people "should avoid outdoor exercise as well as strenuous manual labour," Stamatoula Tsikrikas, head of the Greek Pulmonologists' Union, told ERT.

Recommended

The union warned that the dust could mix with pollen, bacteria and fungi, resulting in "a highly toxic mixture that is dangerous for the human body."

Pulmonology professor Thodoris Vasilakopoulos recommended on television station ANT1 that vulnerable people should wear masks and sunglasses.

Thick clouds resulted in several flight delays in Thessaloniki, according to local media.

Weather forecasters say temperatures should start to come down from Wednesday.

RelatedRecord-breaking heat bakes vast parts of US, Europe and Asia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter