Footage that emerged from Gaza's largest hospital after a 14-day Israeli incursion is strong evidence that Tel Aviv seeks to eradicate Palestinians, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has said.

"The crimes committed by Israeli authorities in the last six months have taken their place among the greatest barbarities in human history. Everyone responsible for these crimes will be brought to justice, and the names of those who turn a blind eye to these crimes will be recorded as a black mark in history," the ministry said on Monday in a statement on the Israeli army's actions in al-Shifa Hospital.

It urged the international community to take action to halt Israel's actions, which it said disregard both human conscience and law and pose a threat to global peace and stability.

"Necessary measures must be taken without delay to implement the latest cease-fire resolution adopted by the UN Security Council and the additional measures announced by the International Court of Justice," it added.