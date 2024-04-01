Israeli air strikes have destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annexe in Syria, killing and wounding everyone inside, Damascus said as Iranian state TV reported a Revolutionary Guards commander among the dead.

Britain-based war monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said eight people, including several Guards members, were killed when "Israeli missiles... destroyed the building of an annexe to the Iranian embassy" on Monday.

Iran's ambassador to the Syrian regime, Hossein Akbari, giving a lower death toll, told Iranian state TV that "at least five people were killed in the attack which was carried out by F35 fighter jets".

Israel did not immediately comment on the deadly attack in Damascus which comes at a time of soaring tensions over its war on Gaza and intensifying violence between Israel and Iran's allies.

Reporters saw the building had caved in, and emergency services were rushing to search for victims under the rubble as sirens wailed in the upscale Damascus district of Mazzeh.

Security sources shielded the site where earth-moving equipment was brought in to clear the debris and remove charred vehicles from the road outside, watched by a crowd of onlookers.

Syrian regime's Defence Ministry said, "the attack destroyed the entire building, killing and injuring everyone inside, and work is underway to recover the bodies and rescue the wounded from under the rubble".

'Serious response'

Iranian state TV said among those killed was a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

The Observatory said it had "confirmed the killing of a high-ranking leader who served as the leader of the Quds Force for Syria and Lebanon, two Iranian advisors, and five members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard".